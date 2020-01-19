B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.36

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.36 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 274975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTO. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.60.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$43,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,060,400. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,345,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,099 shares of company stock worth $1,200,975.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

