Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €64.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGX. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.56 ($70.42).

Kion Group stock opened at €60.40 ($70.23) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.85.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

