Baader Bank Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €180.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €189.20 ($220.00) on Monday. Linde has a twelve month low of €136.65 ($158.90) and a twelve month high of €193.15 ($224.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €188.23 and its 200-day moving average is €179.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

