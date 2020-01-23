Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €62.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €56.62 ($65.84).

Nemetschek stock traded down €3.40 ($3.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €65.00 ($75.58). 581,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €35.40 ($41.16) and a 12 month high of €68.70 ($79.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?