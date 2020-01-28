Baader Bank Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.71 ($31.06).

G1A opened at €27.75 ($32.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 49.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is €29.27 and its 200 day moving average is €26.44.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

