Baader Bank Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.08 ($44.28).

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €34.32 ($39.91). 68,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.87. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12 month high of €49.26 ($57.28).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

