Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.61 and traded as high as $4.90. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 87,801 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,819,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

