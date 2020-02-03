Badger Meter (BMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BMI stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $49.66 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. ValuEngine cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments