BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE SYS PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

