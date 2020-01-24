BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 163,707 shares during the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com