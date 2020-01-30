BAE Systems (LON:BA) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending neutral on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected BAE Systems' ranking:

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 673.30 ($8.86).

BA opened at GBX 640.60 ($8.43) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 595.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 564.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

