BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 627 at Goldman Sachs Group

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 624.60 ($8.22). The stock had a trading volume of 6,266,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 577.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 555.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

