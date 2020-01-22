BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.47) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 582.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 558.40.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread