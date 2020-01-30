BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 760 ($10.00) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 550 ($7.23). Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 673.30 ($8.86).

BA opened at GBX 640.20 ($8.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 564.18. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

