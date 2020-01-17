Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Baidu stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

