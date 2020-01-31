Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 527,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after acquiring an additional 318,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.71, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

