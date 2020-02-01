Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $126.47

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $129.64, but opened at $126.47. Baidu shares last traded at $125.74, with a volume of 2,947,777 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Baidu by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,078,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 367,011 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 33.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,513,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 12.5% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,361,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,888,000 after acquiring an additional 151,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Baidu by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 893,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after acquiring an additional 199,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

