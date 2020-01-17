Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $136.19, but opened at $139.40. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Baidu shares last traded at $139.49, with a volume of 4,066,229 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

