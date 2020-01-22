Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.00

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 186.01 ($2.45), with a volume of 74738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.40 ($2.44).

The stock has a market cap of $512.19 million and a PE ratio of -28.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

