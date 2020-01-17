Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

BCSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 3,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,182. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Butte purchased 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $53,032.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 244,999 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 88,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

