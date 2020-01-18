Bakari T. Sellers Buys 10,000 Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Director Bakari T. Sellers bought 10,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,658.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of YCBD stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of cbdMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YCBD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on cbdMD in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

