Baker Hughes (BKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKR opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

