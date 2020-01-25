Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.23. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $6,669,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

