Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:BKR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 2,488,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,330. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)