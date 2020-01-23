Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Posts Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

