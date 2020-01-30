Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

BKR stock opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $875,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $762,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

