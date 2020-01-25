Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

BKR opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.31. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

