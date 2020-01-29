Baker Hughes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,945 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 954% compared to the average volume of 754 call options.

BKR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,330. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.32. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,104.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $135,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,379,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

