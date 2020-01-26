Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.25 Million

Analysts expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to report sales of $172.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $179.00 million. Balchem reported sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full-year sales of $649.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.70 million to $656.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $757.35 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $836.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,023. Balchem has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $109.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

