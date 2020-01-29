Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89).

In other news, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Also, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,821.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

