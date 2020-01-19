Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 3.00

News articles about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) have trended positive on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BBY opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. Balfour Beatty has a 12 month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 337 ($4.43).

In related news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders purchased a total of 13,505 shares of company stock worth $3,055,821 over the last ninety days.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

