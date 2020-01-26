Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down previously from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Insiders purchased a total of 18,005 shares of company stock worth $4,225,821 in the last three months.

BBY remained flat at $GBX 259.20 ($3.41) during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

