Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $629,233.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,137,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Ball by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 97.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79. Ball has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

