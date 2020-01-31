Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ball has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ball to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. Ball has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index