Ball (NYSE:BLL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $69.24. 1,629,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,708. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. Ball has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $81.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. Insiders have sold 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,610 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 127,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 184,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Ball by 46.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Ball by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 523,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ball by 32.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,069,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,814,000 after buying an additional 752,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks