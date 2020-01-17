Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Acquires $19,883.48 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $19,883.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 9,979 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $32,431.75.

On Friday, January 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,680 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $18,914.40.

On Monday, January 6th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,681 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $18,860.92.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,580 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $18,637.20.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 11,163 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $36,837.90.

On Friday, December 27th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $17,116.32.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,362.68.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTN opened at $3.25 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the third quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

