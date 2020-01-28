Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 9,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $30,856.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 134,652 shares of company stock valued at $419,419.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period.

BTN stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

