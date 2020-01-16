Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%.

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 5,341,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,763. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 75.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

