Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)