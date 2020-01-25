Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 4,491,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,494. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

