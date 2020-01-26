Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded to Sell at B. Riley

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of BANC opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a PE ratio of 556.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banc of California by 485.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banc of California by 13.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Banc of California by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

