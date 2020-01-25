Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 45314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Banc of California by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.33 million, a PE ratio of -417.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California Company Profile (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing