BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million.

BANF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. 92,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

