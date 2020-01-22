BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Raised to $66.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BANF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,496. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In other news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750 in the last three months. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

