Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.46%. On average, analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

