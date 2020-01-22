Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €4.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €4.20 ($4.88) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.39 ($6.27).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

