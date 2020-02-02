Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.12 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €6.12 ($7.12) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.47 ($6.36).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

