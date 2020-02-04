Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BBD opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

