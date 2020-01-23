Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE:BBD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,750,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,850,297. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after buying an additional 9,136,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,653,000 after buying an additional 4,875,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 97.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,606,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,511,000 after buying an additional 4,257,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after buying an additional 3,490,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,967,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,697,000 after buying an additional 3,019,760 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks