Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $10.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

